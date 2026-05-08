Classic board game chess gets reimagined as a tragic romance TTRPG

I'm a sucker for games that blur the lines between board games and tabletop RPGs. That means I'm filled with uncontainable hype for the upcoming Kickstarter launch of Violent Delights, a chess-based RPG that retells the tragic romance of Romeo and Juliet.

The white pieces on a standard chess board now represent the Capulet family, and the opposing side the Montagues. The King on either side becomes a doomed lover, Romeo clad in black and Juliet wearing white.

For the most part, Violent Delights plays like a regular game of chess. All the usual rules apply, with one major exception. The Kings can now perform a previously forbidden move - moving into adjacent spaces.

This 'kiss' introduces an alternate ending for the game. Romeo and Juliet meet at the Capulet party, and their infamous love story begins. On the other hand, if you resolve a regular game of chess - check-mating an opposing king - the two rival families have kept their young wards apart.

As for these meddling court members, you'll narrate the actions of each piece you push forward. When pieces are removed from the board, you can add flavor by playing one of Violent Delights' 11 mini-games.

"It is a violent collision between Verona's social orders and your lover's desires", says the Kickstarter page. It sounds like an intriguing exploration of conflict, social hierarchy, desire, and the surprisingly gendered nature of chess pieces. It also sounds like the most erotic game of chess ever. You son of a bitch, I'm in.

Want to talk more about the best board games and tabletop RPGs? We're always up for a chat in the Wargamer Discord.