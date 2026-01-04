The most underrated Chronicles of Darkness TTRPG just got a new book

The World of Darkness remains my favorite setting on the tabletop. The inhuman struggles of Vampire: The Masquerade. The rage against the end times in Werewolf: The Apocalypse. The somberness of reality in Changeling: The Dreaming. There's just so much character and I'll admit, jank, that makes WoD so loveable. While Chronicles of Darkness is a bit more controversial, some games still stood out to me. Specifically, Deviant: The Renegades, and it just got a new book.

Though technically, it's unofficial.

But before delving into the book, you may need a refresher on what Deviant: The Renegades is all about. Like all the best horror RPGs, you are a reject of society. To make matters worse, you're also the victim of a grand conspiracy. Whether that's waking up on a blood altar or a sterile white room, it's clear you've changed. Now you've escaped, and vengeance is all you desire on those who wronged you.

As one of the Remade, your nature has been changed by force. Be it an alchemical alteration or brutal body modifications, your newfound power (and pain) is your fuel for revenge against your Progenitors. It may be surprising, but most fans actually consider the game a superhero story. Think about it: how many comic book characters were born from accidents, rituals, and experimentation, motivated by vengeance against the ones who made them the way they are?

Naturally, such a great premise needs a good Storyteller. Black Vans is a Storyteller's guide to crafting the best Deviant: The Renegades chronicle they can. It is notably written and self-published by Eric Zawadzki, one of the lead writers of Deviant: The Renegades' core book. Though no longer associated with Onyx Path Publishing, that doesn't make the book any less faithful.

The book expands upon the game from the storyteller's perspective, especially within the Chronicles of Darkness setting. One section even focuses on how to incorporate, say, one of the Kindred into your game. Perhaps they even sponsored the very experiment you woke up in.

Another brings the Remade to other genres entirely, such as Cyberpunk and the post-apocalypse. As one of the least talked about Chronicle games (at least in my opinion), I hope Black Vans brings a lot of new faces to Deviant: The Renegades.

The Wargamer Discord has several renegades of its own, though they fortunately weren't experimented on. For other cool roleplaying games, check out our best tabletop RPGs guide.