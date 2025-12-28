Citizen Sleeper is on a deep 70% discount, and it's one of the best TTRPG-inspired games ever

The humble tabletop RPG is one of the foundations of modern gaming. Look back on the most critically acclaimed titles of yesteryear, be it Baldur's Gate 3 or Clair Obscure: Expedition 33. So many have tabletop roleplaying to thank for the mechanics and worldbuilding that evolved the medium of video games. Still, there are certain games that immerse itself in tabletop mechanics even deeper.

And one of the best to ever do it is Citizen Sleeper.

At 70% off, you can grab one of the best indie games of 2022 for only $5.99. This indie spacefaring solo RPG takes place on a wreck of a space station, one that looks like it had an encounter with one of many violent Warhammer 40k factions. You are a digital consciousness, known as a "sleeper," under the ownership of a cold and calculating corporation. The game explores themes of capitalism, identity, and the ever-present struggle of feeling like you matter.

At the same time, it's an awesome sci-fi adventure with thrilling plotlines and action. Much like tabletop gaming, Citizen Sleeper is fueled by systems such as dice, clocks, and drives. The integration of character mechanics from tabletop with the advancements of gaming make Citizen Sleeper the best of both worlds. It's a narrative-focused game with an engaging gameplay loop that makes every choice feel important.

You not only have to juggle the overarching social game, but also keep your artifical body alive. The more you do now, the higher chance you will fail the next major move. This is why every decision feels weighty. All of this gameplay is accompanied by gorgeous art, blending beautifully illustrated character portraits with stylish 3D models of the space station.

Citizen Sleeper will be on sale until Tuesday, January 6, 2026.

As a bonus, you can grab Citizen Sleeper and its sequel for 49% off (which I also recommend).

