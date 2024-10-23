One of the best deck building board games is finally on PC and mobile

Clank!, an excellent deck building board game all about nabbing treasure and pushing your luck, has finally been adapted into a fully-featured digital edition. Developed by the studio Dire Wolf, Clank! is on sale on Steam, Google Play, and the Apple app store now.

Clank! is one of the best board games in the deck building genre. Like all deck builders, a major part of the game is acquiring new and better cards to add to your deck, letting you develop your strategy over the course of the game. But unlike a lot of deck builders, you’re actually doing something with that engine you’ve built up: in this case, exploring Dragon Keep.

Each player takes on the role of an adventurer. Starting at the dungeon entrance, you’ll progress deeper and deeper underground, trying to reach the valuable artefacts hidden in the dragon’s trove before anyone else. Your cards will let you move between rooms, defeat monsters for rewards, claim single-use artefacts, or acquire allies and item cards to go into your deck.

You’re not free to explore at your leisure, however. Many of the cards you play will generate noise – hence the name of the game! This constant, escalating noise will wear away the dragon’s patience until eventually it’s had enough and starts blasting fire across the dungeon. The more relics have been nabbed from the dungeon, the more dangerous the dragon becomes…

The Clank! digital adaptation features cross-platform multiplayer, pass-and-play multiplayer on a single device, and solo play against AI opponents with variable difficulty. There are thirteen new digital Challenges. The developer promises to release a new “Heist!” solo mission ever three days, “with novel rules and scoring modifiers” and a global leaderboard for high scores.

Clank! is available for $22.99 (£17.49) on Steam, $10.99 on the Apple App Store, or $10.99 (£8.49) on Google Play.

