Harry Potter board game donates 100% of sales to trans charities after backlash

Czech Games Edition, publisher of a controversial new Harry Potter board game, has released a third statement addressing criticism from fans. Writing on social media on August 8, the Codenames publisher's team "apologize unreservedly" and vow to donate 100% of the profits of Codenames: Back to Hogwarts to charities that support trans people.

Czech Games Edition first announced Codenames: Back to Hogwarts on July 23, and it had to release a statement addressing criticism on July 25. After continued backlash and accusations that critics were being blocked on social media, the board game publisher shared a second statement addressing the situation on July 30.

The August 8 post is Czech Games Edition's longest and most comprehensive comment. "We are all devastated that the project we were so excited to share with you caused harm instead of joy", it says. "In our excitement about creating a game within a universe many of us still treasure, we failed to see how that universe no longer brings joy to others." "We apologize unreservedly for not doing more to consider that possibility, and for subsequently announcing the game without taking preemptive actions to mitigate the pain it would cause."

CGE's new statement appears to confirm the accusations that the publisher was blocking critical social media users from interacting with its posts. "Frankly, we were not prepared for the volume of the response", it says. "As a result, multiple accounts and comments were blocked or muted that should not have been."

"We would never want anyone experiencing the pain this situation has caused to then feel like they are being silenced", it continues. "So for that, too, we want to sincerely apologize."

Czech Games Edition goes on to say that "we commit to remaining supportive of an inclusive and welcoming community of gamers". "We believe in the rights of all people to have their own identity, and we reject hate and bigotry in all their forms." "Trans rights are human rights", CGE says.

Going forward, the publisher will donate 100% of Back to Hogwarts' profits to "appropriate charitable organizations". "We will ensure that an amount equal to or greater than the fee paid to license this product will go directly to organizations that provide support for the trans community."

CGE apparently makes its charitable donations each December, and it will pay attention to recommendations from the tabletop community when choosing its charities. "Our goal is to select those that offer direct, practical help to people in need", it says.

