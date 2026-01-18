This TTRPG supplement lets you add unique creature companions to any game

Tabletop RPGs have a long history with the humble creature companion. Ever since Find Familiar was scribbled onto the pages of D&D, many players have made these companions a part of their characters. It's only natural for us humans to want an adventuring partner, but they don't have to be other humans. If Pokemon's popularity is anything to go by, cool creatures are even more suitable for epic adventures.

And this third-party supplement lets you add a bunch of them to any TTRPG.

The Codex of Creature Companions features tons of pre-generated creature companions, all fleshed out with unique lore and artwork. The pets range from vanity pets that one owns only for the flex to genuinely terrifying animals you'll struggle to keep on heel. These pets can also level up, so unlike many level-locked D&D monsters, your pet will grow with you.

All that Pokemon experience will definitely be handy, because pets also get special rules for both taming and training. These are system-neutral rules, so adjusting them to your preferred game shouldn't be too hard. Besides, the best tabletop veterans can improvise with a lil bit of lore and a lot of theater of the mind.

One of the reasons I wanted to shout out this particular project was its origins. During a party, the creators realized they couldn't find rules for taming a group of wild mushroom raptors. Bored of the typical animal handling and wary of fantasy animal abuse, they opted to make their own creature rules. Presumably with blackjack and rulebooks.

With the amusingly frugal £50 goal, the Codex for Creature Companions is a surefire release. Stretch goals include rules for breeding pets at £5,000, and the ability to craft your very own pets at £10,000. The campaign still has a little under a month to reach these milestones, so if you feel like supporting, there's no better time than right now.

The Codex of Creature Companions Kickstarter campaign ends on February 14, 2026.

