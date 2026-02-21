First Blood is Conquest's answer to Warhammer 40k: Kill Team, and new warbands are coming soon

Warhammer has so many wargames that most casuals will encounter the brand as their first rank-and-file experience. In a way, Warhammer's strangehold on the genre is comparable to Dungeons and Dragons for TTRPGs. Even so, that hasn't stopped creatives from crafting their own awesome wargames. Among the most beloved alternatives to Warhammer is Conquest, Para Bellum's magnum opus. The game has two modes, the traditional wargame experience, and a skirmish mode called First Blood.

And the latter is about to change massively in 2026.

Conquest: First Blood is set to overhaul its long-standing system into something faster and tactically engaging than ever before. The biggest changes come from the enhanced importance of individual Warriors. From lowly Servites to named legends, First Blood gave every single unit autonomy, teasing X-Com levels of attachment. And despite these changes, the devs promise a system that's more intuitive than bothersome. Less time reading, more time raiding, as warmongers are wont to say.

Besides rule changes, Conquest's iconic factions will have updated warbands for 2026. The faction to draw first blood in the new system is none other than the Spires. Led by the enigmatic Spirelords, these tyrants send out hordes of clone soldiers and biological abominations to torment the land. If you've ever wondered how Warhammer 40k Tyranids would function in Warhammer Fantasy, the Spires are probably what they'd be like.

Here are all of the miniatures included in the Spires Warband 2026 set.

1x High Clone Executor

6x Force Grown Drones + Command Sprue (Standard)

4x Marksman Clones

1x Incarnate Sentinel

4x Vanguard Clones

As before, these warbands can easily be joined to your larger forces in the traditional Conquest wargame. The surprises aren't done this month, because Para Bellum Games will have a Happy Hour stream on February 26, 5pm EST. The developers will be revealing tons about the upcoming First Blood system, so stay tuned.

