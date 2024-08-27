Cosmere raises $11m, becomes biggest tabletop RPG ever on Kickstarter

Brandon Sanderson’s Cosmere RPG has raised a whopping $11 million on crowdfunding website Kickstarter, becoming the most-funded tabletop RPG on the platform. Based on the fantasy author’s Cosmere setting (the shared universe of many of his books) the game blew past its original goal of $250,000, and has set a new record for Kickstarter RPGs in the final few days of the campaign.

Originally teased as the Stormlight RPG, creator Brotherwise Games later revealed that the Stormlight content was only the first section of a larger tabletop RPG intended to span the entirety of the Cosmere universe. It began its highly successful Kickstarter campaign on August 6, 202, just after unveiling this surprise.

Three Stormlight books (a world guide, handbook, and an adventure by Sandersen and VP of Narrative Dan Wells) arrive for the Cosmere RPG in 2025, followed by Mistborn content in 2026. Material for Elantris is also promised. The Kickstarter page states that it will be a “living RPG” that “will grow as Brandon Sanderson expands the universe of Cosmere novels”. The idea is that you can play in any of the individual settings, or as a worldhopper jumping between them.

At $11 million raised (and counting), Cosmere has become the highest grossing tabletop RPG on Kickstarter, surpassing the previous title holder, Avatar Legends: The Roleplaying Game. Created by Magpie Games, this Powered By the Apocalypse game pulled in $9.5 million on Kickstarter. It was released in 2022 and is still receiving new content to this day (an Uncle Iroh’s Adventure Guide is on the way).

The Cosmere RPG’s impressive total also makes it the third best-performing tabletop title ever to grace the platform – just behind the board games Kingdom Death Monster (1.5) and Frosthaven. With two days left on the crowdfunding campaign, we’ll see if it manages to top one of those.

