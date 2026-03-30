I've never played D&D, but I'm sure as hell buying the Cosmere RPG for $21

My time is far too limited for all my hobbies. Between spending time with my young kids and ripping open far too many packs of Pokémon cards, I lack any free time (and money) to get into games like Dungeons & Dragons - and there's no real pull for me, either. However, as a certified Stormlight Archive megafan, the Cosmere RPG Stormlight Starter Set is the perfect opportunity to get me into the world of TTRPGs, and it's cheaper than ever, so I have zero excuse now.

The closest I've come to the world of the best tabletop RPGs was a brief dip into the Star Wars RPG. As a lover of the franchise, it seemed the most likely way to hook me into roleplaying, but I never pulled the trigger on a purchase. For years, I've thought about giving D&D a go, but I didn't have a real reason to try it, and I already have far too many games to play (and few friends), so it's never happened.

However, after reading the brilliant Mistborn series, I found myself captivated by the Cosmere, and I'm currently in the middle of reading the Stormlight Archive (no spoilers, I'm almost done with Words of Radiance). It's already one of my favorite fantasy worlds, and after discovering there's a tabletop RPG based on Sanderson's universe (fittingly called the Cosmere RPG), well, I'm all ears and dice. I was nervous about buying expensive handbooks and trying to set up a game night with some reluctant family members, but at the Stormlight Starter Set's price point, they'd better be storming happy.

Instead of playing as Kaladin, Dalinar, or Shallan and recreating iconic scenes in the books, you play as a custom character, made up of one of six classes. You could be the faithful Envoy, an Agent that specializes in thievery and spying, or a true-blooded Warrior, brilliant at duels, and with the potential to become one of the mystical Shardbearers. Radiant Paths then allow you to speak the 'Ideals', becoming a powerful bearer of the Surge magic, using a variety of dangerously strong abilities.

Like most TTRPG starter sets, this box is set up to be a low cost entry point for a) experienced RPGers looking for new worlds (and dice systems) to conquer, and b) Sanderson-loving RPG noobs like me, looking to get into the hobby. A 60-page condensed rulebook makes it accessible to learn how to play, while pre-generated character sheets and the Bridge Nine introductory adventure help you get to grips with the various mechanics and the world of Roshar. For those looking to give it a try, it's just $21.21 at Amazon, the lowest price it has ever been, hail the Stormfather.

You can also purchase the books if you're looking to go further with the RPG, but those aren't on sale - this is just a superb, cheap gateway option to find out whether you gel with the game or not. For a deeper insight into the game, Mollie Russell's complete Cosmere RPG review goes into more detail. "Few RPG settings are quite as rich, nuanced, and alive as the one presented by Cosmere," writes Mollie, noting that, while the game's rules and systems get a bit overcomplicated at times, the "rich, detailed setting" impresses, with "immensely varied character options and interesting choices to make".

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