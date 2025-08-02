Critical Role campaign 4 announced, with Brennan Lee Mulligan as DM

It's official; Critical Role campaign 4 kicks off on October 2, and Brennan Lee Mulligan will be in the Game Master's chair. A press release from August 2 confirms Critical Role's fourth series marks the first time that someone other than veteran Matt Mercer has GMed a campaign. The series will also apparently introduce "a brand-new world" to the Critical Role canon.

"We're not just turning a page - we're starting a whole new book", says Critical Role's creative director and co-founder Marisha Ray. "Everything about Campaign 4 is fresh; new world, new tone, new possibilities." "We can't wait for the fans to experience what we've been building."

Many actual play fans will recognize Brennan Lee Mulligan for his GMing work over at Dimension 20. Among his many, many collaborations and accolades, he's also been a regular guest at Critical Role's table, including in the recent mini-series Wildemount Wildlings.

"We've been enormous fans of Brennan's for many years now", says Critical Role CEO and co-founder Travis Willingham, "and when it came to giving both Matthew Mercer and the world of Exandria a bit of a breather, Brennan felt like the perfect storyteller to take our community somewhere entirely new".

Critical Role campaign four premieres on Beacon.TV, YouTube, and Twitch on Thursday, October 2. The on-demand video version will be available on the following Monday. For podcast listeners, your episodes will be split into two parts, with one airing the Monday after the stream and the other releasing the Tuesday after that. Beacon subscribers also get access to additional Critical Role Cooldown content.

Details on the cast, the world, and the game system will apparently be revealed in the coming months. If you can't wait that long for more Critical Role news, here's all we know about Vox Machina season 4. Or, for more TTRPG content, here's everything you need to know about DnD classes and DnD races. You can also join us in the Wargamer Discord to speculate about Critical Role's next series.