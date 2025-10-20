Board game creator CMON sells Cthulhu: Death May Die, one of its biggest brands, in the wake of $7 million losses

Board game publishing giant CMON has sold yet another of its most successful IPs to counteract millions in losses. Cthulhu: Death May Die has officially been acquired by Asmodee, according to an update posted on October 20. This announcement was made on the Gamefound page for Forbidden Reaches, a Cthulhu: Death May Die expansion that crowdfunded almost $4 million in late 2024. "This exciting change will help ensure the best possible support and continued development for the 'Forbidden Reaches' project", CMON says.

CMON has so far reported $7 million in losses for 2025, and it declared a further $2 million in losses back in 2024. The publisher has paused production of any new board games, reduced its staff, and sold many of its best board games in an attempt to soften the blow. The titles already sold include Zombicide, Blood Rage, Rising Sun, and ANKH: Gods of Egypt. CMON also sold Anastyr and Hel: The Last Saga, board games it previously acquired from controversial publisher Mythic Games in order to ensure their fulfilment.

Despite widespread IP sales, CMON has remained committed to delivering the crowdfunded games that it has already received funds for. Cthulhu: Death May Die: Forbidden Reaches is one of 14 board games that backers are waiting for. CMON recently provided updates on eight of these titles, and Forbidden Reaches is now the ninth.

In the Gamefound post, CMON assures us that the acquisition will change very little for backers. "Your pledges and rewards remain exactly as planned", it says. "That said, delivery will be delayed, but rest assured: Asmodee's top priority is to deliver the game you've been waiting for with the quality and care it deserves."

CMON has given instructions for anyone who wishes to object to the transfer of the project and its data. This must be done by October 30.

