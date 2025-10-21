Exclusive card reveals for Cyberpunk Legends as it crosses the $1 million funding mark

Cyberpunk Legends, the co-op campaign card game with Poker-inspired gameplay set in Night City, came to Kickstarter late last month. With just a few days to go before crowdfunding wraps up, the game has hit $1 million in funding, allowing publisher Night Crew Games to add what would have been the first expansion into the base box.

The designers of Cyberpunk Legends have also shared a couple of exclusive cards for us to reveal. Check out the obstacle card Spider Tank and the player card Party Favors here.

For those to make any sense at all, I suppose I'd better quickly explain how Cyberpunk Legends works.

The gist of it is that each scenario has your team travelling through a campaign deck full of story moments and obstacles to face. When you hit an obstacle, like the Spider Tank above, you have to pool together five cards with your allies to create a poker hand capable of beating its requirements.

The Spider-Tank is a pretty formidable foe. It requires a Flush or better to get past its defenses. Fortunately it's weak to hacking: if you have three or more tech symbols in your hand (or The Plan, as it's called), you can break through.

Unlike a regular Poker game, it's not just about having a strong hand, you also need to deal damage. Obstacles have health bars, and there are consequences if you can't handle them quickly. For instance, the Spider Tank dishes out three damage every turn it's alive.

Fortunately a card like Party Favors, while it doesn't have any other special abilities or extra values (one card can have multiple numbers and suit symbols), can help cut a foe down quickly, as it adds three damage to the plan.

You can't play any other charisma cards after it though, making it a good card to throw in at the end of the turn, once your team's already secured a hit.

Once you defeat the Spider Tank it gives you a credit, which you can spend on new cards to upgrade your decks at the end of the scenario.

I got the chance to try Cyberpunk Legends out with the designers via Tabletop Simulator a few months ago, and had a blast. If it's fun to play while cack-handedly launching cards around in the 3D simulator, I can only imagine how good it'll be in real life.

