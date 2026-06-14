Nab 35 of the most preem Cyberpunk RED TTRPG books and assets for 90% off

Cyberpunk is one of the most popular TTRPGs of the modern day, and arguably one with the most success in crossover appeal. Thanks to the popularity of spinoff media such as Cyberpunk 2077 and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, people have fallen in love with the sleazy technocapitalist hellscape of Night City. If you're one of those folks who still haven't tried Cyberpunk on the tabletop, then this Humble Bundle deal is exactly what you need.

The Cyberpunk RED Ready-To-Run Essentials Bundle features 35 books and assets that are perfect for your first Night City visit. With over $300 value for only $30, you don't even need to have a failed heist at Konpeki Plaza to rustle up the eddies. As for Cyberpunk RED itself, it's the perfect entrypoint for folks still used to things like DnD classes, mechanics-wise. It's simpler and more action-oriented like 5e is in vibes. That said, it's very different from DnD in practice.

For those who are very excited to relive some trauma, I highly recommend the Cyberpunk Edgerunners Mission Kit. A common surprise amongst newbies who only know the anime is that Cyberpunk RED takes place in 2045. In the post-war economic scarcity of the 40s, many luxuries common in 2077 simply do not, particularly your chrome. It's basically like the difference between Warhammer 40k 11th edition vs the pre-Guilliman return era.

Another fun quality of this bundle is it's also packed with printable maps, soundtracks, and even VTT compatible assets for immersion. While there are many TTRPGs with iconic locations, Cyberpunk (and its sequels) all take place in the eponymous Night City. I am a big fan of the soundtrack, it makes me really want to stay at someone's house (and hope it works out).

A portion of the proceeds (as dedicated by you) from the Cyberpunk RED Ready-To-Run Essentials Bundle goes towards Tabletop Gaymers. With Pride Month in full swing, it's important to remember that beneath the smiles, the queer community still has many struggles that need attention. With your donation to Tabletop Gaymers, you help LGBTQIA+ folks thrive in the tabletop space.

This Humble Bundle deal ends on June 30, 2026.

If you're looking for some new chooms, the Wargamer Discord is significantly less life-shortening than Afterlife.