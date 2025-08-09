Classic tabletop RPG Cyberpunk RED gets solo mode, and a Night City sourcebook

Despite the legions of copycats, Cyberpunk remains the quintessential tabletop RPG for the genre. Given the name, it better be. The latest version of the TTRPG, Cyberpunk RED, acts as a prequel to Cyberpunk 2077, making it the perfect starting point for fans of the video game.

The most notable difference from previous editions is how streamlined Cyberpunk RED is. If you've always wanted something even more personal-feeling than V's journey, this is one of the best tabletop RPGs for the job, especially thanks to its frequent supplements. All of which are free, by the way, a generous move for a very selfish setting.

At Gen Con 2025, R. Talsorian Games announced several new exciting additions to Cyberpunk RED. The standout for me was the upcoming single-player mode. If there was any "flaw" with the board game, it's that you can't "boot it up" and zero some gonks by yourself. This solo supplement allows you to be your own Gamemaster.

Peter Norton, a veteran solo GM, lent his talents for the expansion. Fans of the creator will be very familiar with his expertise on solo play. If these qualities translate to the Cyberpunk RED setting, then players are in for a preem time. Cyberpunk RED's Single-Player Mode will debut in late Summer/early Fall 2025.

In addition to the solo expansion, a new year is dawning on Night City. Night City 2045, an upcoming book, promises 450 new locations to explore. The writing is reportedly done, with only the technocapitalist art left to settle. Night City 2045 will launch either at the tail-end of 2025 or early 2026.

These expansions will breathe new life into the classic game. Sure, the 2077 sequel may be years away, but Cyberpunk RED is sure to scratch those cybernetic itches. That, or you need to start troubleshooting your implants.

