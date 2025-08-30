The Cypher System's new edition gives me hope for DnD alternatives

Monte Cook Games just announced a new edition for Cypher, the iconic sci-fi tabletop RPG that showcases just how awesome TTRPGs can be outside of Dungeons and Dragons. Cypher is a fast-paced system that focuses on flexibility and narrative, making it easy for players and GMs alike. Everything from the character creator to the free-flowing combat makes Cypher one of the slickest tabletop RPGs I've ever played.

I'll admit, it does frustrate me that whenever there's a cool TTRPG I want to share with friends, I have to lead with the term "DnD alternative." But as it stands, the juggernaut grip DnD has on the TTRPG space is undeniable. Frankly speaking, the easiest way to rope DnD players out of the 5e system is by framing these cool TTRPGs as exciting alternatives. "It's just like DnD books, only X and Y" is one of those little exaggerations that helps me convert more people.

The biggest selling point for Cypher as a DnD alternative is the sheer amount of freedom it enables. Instead of a rigid ruleset, Cypher's framework removes all of the typical busywork of a heavily mechanical RPG. Given how hard it is for DnD newbies to adapt to other TTRPG rules, being so rules-light works in Cypher's favour.

Of course, I already know this as a Cypher fan, and I may have some fellow fans reading along. Fortunately, the new edition isn't just a basic facelift. The mechanics have been streamlined even further and made clearer. There are also quality-of-life changes, such as fewer core books and virtual tabletop support.

As a testament to just how loved this system is, the new edition rocketed its way to crowdfunding success. As of this writing, the Kickstarter has earned over $535,000, more than five times the initial goal of $100,000. If you're even remotely interested in giving any DnD alternative a chance, Cypher is one of the easiest ones to get into.

