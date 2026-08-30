Revolution tastes sweet in DnD rival Daggerheart thanks to this homebrew

Daggerheart may be young compared to contemporaries like DnD, but homebrew such as A Sweet Resistance show off its growing community

Preview Art for Daggerheart - A Sweet Resistance Homebrew
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Dungeons and Dragons is the perennial rival of every single fantasy TTRPG that comes out. Of those alternatives, Daggerheart has undeniably put a dent in the icon's golden armor. Backed by TTRPG darlings at Critical Role, Daggerheart set its sights for the players who adore the narrative side of the tabletop experience, and it has succeeded at that. And just like any beloved TTRPG should, the homebrew has grown fast.

And as this setting proves, it's far from half-baked.

A Sweet Resistance by Busca takes place in Candora, a land of sugary sweets under the grip of the Insectoid Primacy. Despite the sucralose setting, the warfare here wouldn't be out of place in Warhammer 40k 11th edition. Perhaps not grimdark, but more sourshade? The players may be candy, but the themes of rebellion reign strong in this setting, and that adds a lot to the homebrew's charm. Whoever said whimsy wasn't rebellion clearly isn't familiar with history.

The influences of the saccharine dystopia include Adventure Time, Disco Elyisum and Andor. In line with these games, you fall under deadlier dangers the more  you uncover the insectoid conspiracy.  The Sweetness Level, which one can liken to Grand Theft Auto's "Wanted Level," dictates just how fiercely the authoritarian regime will throw its forces at you.

Preview Art for Daggerheart - A Sweet Resistance Homebrew Candy Sniper

Naturally, a regime of this magnitude can't be brought down with protests alone. As their pincers bite deeper, you must utilize an arsenal of sugar weapons against them. This is where the Adventure Time influence really shines, with fun candy-themed weaponry and power-ups. As a player, it is your sworn duty to make as many dessert-themed puns as candidly possible. Even the familiar DnD races will have some type of sweet twist,  so watch out for those.

A Sweet Resistance is actually part of a collection titled Tales & Twists, which features other brand-spanking new settings to sink your teeth in. This is an incredible time to be a Daggerheart player. If you love Critical Role's style of TTRPG gaming, then Daggerheart's the game to look out for.

You can check the preview for A Sweet Resistance on itch.io here!

Gab is a naturally playful and talkative writer with a particular interest in D&D, Warhammer 40k, and indie tabletop games. They adore the chance to write about these things every chance they get, be it for Wargamer, their personal blog, Dicebreaker, or ScreenRant. (They/Them)

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