Critical Role reveals characters for Matt Mercer's new Daggerheart series, and they're goth as all hell

Critical Role kicks off a new Daggerheart mini-series on July 9, and we just got our first glimpse of its ghoulish cast. Our players, of course, aren't ghoulish - I'm sure Laura Bailey, Abubakar Salim, Vico Ortiz, Jennifer English, and Zachery Renauldo are all delightful. Their characters, however, look as goth and grimdark as it gets.

The image below was first shared to Instagram on June 16, and these guys look like they were torn straight from an Elden Ring DLC. Critical Role hasn't officially revealed whose character is whose, but we can make some assumptions based on what cast member is tagged where. English's name appears over Dillwyn, Bailey's over Sister, Ortiz's over Caguama, Renauldo's over Alphonse, and Salim's over Mercy.

We can also make educated guesses about the character builds. Take Dillwyn, for example. This little scamp comes with a buddy called Badger, which means they're likely a Beastbound Ranger. Based on their size and scrungliness levels, I'd also guess they're a Goblin.

Sister is either a Fungril, or they're very keen on mushroom hats. They're also probably a spellcaster based on their garb and staff. That doesn't narrow things down much, but my best guess is a Druid, Sorcerer, or Wizard.

Caguama is, for me, the biggest mystery. The spiky shell and the shape of their face hint they're a tortoise-like Galapa. There's not much on their person that indicates their class, though. I'll take a wild stab in the dark and say they're a Rogue, because they're lightly armored and have a rope at their hip.

Alphonse and Mercy are clearly our martial characters. Alphonse's garb looks vaguely religious so they might be a Druid instead of a Guardian. I'm less confident about their ancestry - an Infernis with horns, maybe? Mercy is obviously a Giant, and I assume they're a Warrior, though I'm not certain.

Matt Mercer will lead this spooky team through Age: of Umbra: Sallowlands in just a few weeks time. If you want to chat more about tabletop RPGs before then, join us for a chat in the Wargamer Discord.