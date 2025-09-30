DnD rival Daggerheart gets even more accessible, as class packs Kickstarter

Darrington Press, publisher of DnD competitor Daggerheart, has launched a new Kickstarter campaign that'll make the new tabletop RPG even easier to play. Daggerheart class packs offer all the cards you need to play an individual class, and backers will get a free PDF copy of the core rules, to boot.

Daggerheart is one of 2025's most talked about tabletop RPGs. That's not just because its publisher is a sister company to Critial Role. The D12-based heroic fantasy RPG is immensely engaging in its own right (check out our Daggerheart review, if you don't believe us).

Copies of the Daggerheart rules have been easy to come by thanks to digital platforms. However, the physical book - and the class cards that come with it - have been harder for fans to get their hands on. Daggerheart sold out in mere days after launching in May 2025. "We've worked hard to get more copies printed and onto shelves, but we're hearing that folks want more ways to access the cards from the Daggerheart Core Set", Darrington Press says.

Enter the humble class pack. Each of the nine options contains 76 cards that cover everything a character might need from levels 1 to 10. That includes ancestry, community, subclass, and domain cards.

As far as Kickstarter campaigns go, this one is pretty simple. There are only two types of pledge to choose from. Either you can spend $25 on one particular class pack, or you can net all nine for $175. If you'd like to mix and match individual packs, you can customize your pledge further with add-ons.

Crowdfunding closes on October 31. After that, the Kickstarter page says it will deliver rulebook PDFs in December. Class pack deliveries are estimated to take place in April 2026.

