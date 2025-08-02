DnD rival Daggerheart may get its own version of Critical Role's Blood Hunter

Daggerheart will likely be getting its own version of the Blood Hunter, a fan-favourite class from the brain of Critical Role's very own Matt Mercer.

Though the story-driven fantasy TTRPG has already been graced with plenty of updates, a recent video from former Wizards of the Coast talking head Todd Kenreck revealed plenty of additional details about the future of Daggerheart. According to the interview, renowned GM Matt Mercer has already built the Blood Hunter in a Daggerheart-friendly way.

For those not in the know, the Blood Hunter was originally written for Dungeons and Dragons in an effort to capture the fantasy of monster-hunting warriors who use blood magic to enhance their abilities. Fans of The Witcher will feel right at home with the Blood Hunter, which evokes a grittier, more brooding side of the fantasy ethos.

In an effort to bring Blood Hunter to the world of Daggerheart, Mercer explained how he'd written a new Domain with the class in mind: the Blood Domain. Classes in Daggerheart each use two domains from an increasingly large pool. Domains are decks of cards, from which players may select abilities for their characters. We've already seen the addition of the Dread Domain, courtesy of the Void - Daggerheart's playtest platform. The Blood Domain would fit right in.

It seems highly likely that some variant of the Blood Hunter, as well as the Blood Domain itself, will be coming to the Void in the future.

The interview also mentioned the highly likely possibility of a homebrew kit for GMs. The kit is intended, according to Spenser Stark of publisher Darrington Press, to provide a place for GMs to "get answers" about the intention behind Daggerheart's game design, "so they can make whatever they're creating align, if they want to, with [the] core [game]."

This commitment from Darrington Press to "help where we can" regarding homebrew content is an encouraging green flag for GMs of all kinds. Here at Wargamer, we can't wait to see where Daggerheart goes next.

