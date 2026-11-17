On Tuesday, Critical Role announced that its next Daggerheart actual-play series, Reign of the Weredragon, will let fans shape the direction of the narrative by voting on elements of the story both during episodes and in between them. The studio also revealed the cast for the mini series: Darrington Press' creative director Chris Perkins will be the game master, while the Critical Role cast joining as players will be Taliesin Jaffe, Whitney Moore, Luis Carazo, and Robbie Daymond.

In a press statement, Chris Perkins says "we'll be inviting viewers to become my GM co-conspirators by soliciting their creative input", adding "shared storytelling is magical, and I've cast many a spell from the GM's chair". Fans will be able to cast their votes via the Darrington Press Discord - we don't yet know the mechanism, but apparently more details will be shared ahead of the premiere.

Reign of the Weredragon premiers on Wednesday, January 13 at 3pm PT / 6pm ET / 11pm GMT, and there'll be live broadcasts every Wednesday on Beacon and Critical Role's Twitch and YouTube channels.

The series will draw on the campaign frame found in Daggerheart's first expansion, Hope & Fear. Perkins is about as good a games master as you could hope to find for this adventure, since he co-wrote the book. It will take place in Whelvia, a "once-idyllic fairytale land now under the tyrannical rule of Queen Forlorne Lykona" - fortunately, fate has chosen four heroes to try and put things right.

The episodes will also feature "post-episode discussions with Perkins about each session and his approach to GMing". Perkins says "I want to demystify the role of the Gamemaster and show how fun and rewarding it can be", adding "we're going to pull back the curtain and show folks how I prepare for each session and what's going through my mind as this mini-campaign unfolds".

Living in the UK, where an arctic research vessel was almost named 'Boaty McBoatface' by popular vote, I am very intrigued to see what will happen to this campaign when the public get their hands on it. Chaos? Probably chaos. Fun chaos, though - and if that's your vibe, come and say hi in the Wargamer Discord community.