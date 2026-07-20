Exclusive: Critical Role reveals tie-in Sallowlands Daggerheart adventure

Play your own part in Matt Mercer’s Age of Umbra setting with a new adventure frame from Darrington Press, available at Gen Con.

Cover of Darrington Press' Daggerheart Zine, Road to Nowhere
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Critical Role's latest Daggerheart mini-series gets its own tie-in adventure frame, Wargamer can exclusively reveal. Road to Nowhere takes place in the Sallowlands, the desert-like site of the second Age of Umbra adventure. The zine will be available in print at Darrington Press' Gen Con booth for $5, and a free digital PDF is available on its official website from August 12.

This is a non-canon Daggerheart adventure that gives Matt Mercer's grimdark Halcyon Domain a pulp-y, post-apocalyptic feel. It's written and designed by Jack Panic of DNGN CLUB, known best for crafting indie horror and sci-fi RPG supplements.

DNGN CLUB's RPGs are always impeccably presented, and Road to Nowhere is no different. Its gorgeous graphic design is almost Mork Borg-ian, with sparse yet effective writing and a bold layout showing off the desolate landscape of The Sallowlands.

We can't give away too much about the adventure frame, but we can drop hints about the vibes (think Mad Max meets The Phantom Menace). We can also give you a cheeky excerpt about the adventure's setting, Nowhere:

Traveling at breakneck speeds for week at a time is the convoy-city of Nowhere - a horrifying collection of mechanical vehicles, called Deadrigs, daisy-chained into three sprawling mega-structures that race across both the living highway's back and the arid sands of the Sallowlands…

What's a 'living highway', anyway? You'll have to check out the zine to find out. Until then, why not join the Wargamer Discord for more chat and news about Daggerheart?

Mollie Russell is Wargamer's resident D&D and guides specialist. She has a degree in Creative Writing and English Literature, and you can also find her writing at Pocket Tactics and in various poetry magazines. She's covered some of the biggest and weirdest releases for Wargamer - including the DnD movie, Frosthaven, and Baldur's Gate 3. Mollie is constantly playing Dungeons and Dragons, but she's still on her quest to try every tabletop RPG she can get her hands on. An avid fan of MTG drafts and horror board games, she will take any opportunity to info-dump about why Blood on the Clocktower is the best social deduction game. (She/Her)

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