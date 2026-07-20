Exclusive: Critical Role reveals tie-in Sallowlands Daggerheart adventure

Critical Role's latest Daggerheart mini-series gets its own tie-in adventure frame, Wargamer can exclusively reveal. Road to Nowhere takes place in the Sallowlands, the desert-like site of the second Age of Umbra adventure. The zine will be available in print at Darrington Press' Gen Con booth for $5, and a free digital PDF is available on its official website from August 12.

This is a non-canon Daggerheart adventure that gives Matt Mercer's grimdark Halcyon Domain a pulp-y, post-apocalyptic feel. It's written and designed by Jack Panic of DNGN CLUB, known best for crafting indie horror and sci-fi RPG supplements.

DNGN CLUB's RPGs are always impeccably presented, and Road to Nowhere is no different. Its gorgeous graphic design is almost Mork Borg-ian, with sparse yet effective writing and a bold layout showing off the desolate landscape of The Sallowlands.

We can't give away too much about the adventure frame, but we can drop hints about the vibes (think Mad Max meets The Phantom Menace). We can also give you a cheeky excerpt about the adventure's setting, Nowhere:

Traveling at breakneck speeds for week at a time is the convoy-city of Nowhere - a horrifying collection of mechanical vehicles, called Deadrigs, daisy-chained into three sprawling mega-structures that race across both the living highway's back and the arid sands of the Sallowlands…

What's a 'living highway', anyway? You'll have to check out the zine to find out. Until then, why not join the Wargamer Discord for more chat and news about Daggerheart?