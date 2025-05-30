Hot new DnD rival Daggerheart drops free rules for everyone to play with

Daggerheart, Critical Role publisher Darrington Press' answer to Dungeons and Dragons, has released a free System Reference Document for its rules. Released on May 29, the SRD contains all the basics a player might need to run a Daggerheart game. This includes plenty of character subclasses and print-out copies of the cards that are a core part of Daggerheart's unique identity.

Daggerheart has seen heaps of hype in the days leading up to and after its release on May 20. Perhaps it's the game's connection to RPG megastars Critical Role, or the fact that it's familiar to fans of DnD classes and DnD races while still offering a new system to play with. Whatever the reasons, physical copies of the game sold out in Critical Role's shops in under a week.

Daggerheart is a double d12-based system. By that, we mean its primary rolls are resolved using two of the d20's younger, more trendy sibling. One represents 'Hope' and the other 'Fear', and the result of your roll changes slightly depending on which die shows the higher number. Another defining feature of Daggerheart is its cards, which are used to make the character creation process more tactile and approachable.

Sharing a free SRD is common practice in the world of tabletop RPGs. Many major systems publish one in order for third parties to create license-safe spin-off products of the original work. Dungeons and Dragons itself shared a new SRD recently (though not without two years of controversy first).

Want to learn more about Daggerheart? Here's the SRD document, as well as our recent interview with the lead designers. Darrington Press is already working on future instalments for the RPG, too – here's the game's first playtest. Plus, we'd love to hear your thoughts on the new game in the Wargamer Discord.