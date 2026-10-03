Strahd von Zarovich of DnD stalks into Daggerheart with this spooky zine

When it comes to DnD villains, Strahd von Zarovich stands among the most iconic, and this Daggerheart homebrew makes him even more menacing

Strahd Must Die in Daggerheart Cover Art
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Whether it's the god-lich Vecna or the only Beholder without social anxiety Xanathar, there's no shortage of iconic villains for your Dungeons and Dragons campaign. Yet of those villains, Strahd von Zarovich stands supreme in the ranks. Barovia was many people's first taste of a DnD setting outside the high fantasy adventure. For Daggerheart fans who want a dip into the Dreadlands, this homebrew is the perfect framework.

Strahd Must Die is a homebrew supplement by DNGNCLUB that turns Daggerheart into a gothic horror nightmare. The zine aims to bring the sanguine stories of Strahd to the narrative shores of Daggerheart and amping up the fear factor. It's not a one-to-one recreation complete with converted DnD races. Instead, it focuses on guiding the player to crafting their own version of these vampiric adventures.

The driving force behind this zine's gameplay design is in the title. Every single player has a personal connection to Strahd, and that connection can only be repaid in blood. The bleak and vengeful tone is supported by all-new mechanics. The Hope Die is a shrinking resource as dread settles into your heart. A standard set of playing cards becomes the Omen Deck, a reimagined Tarot Deck that introduces grim story hooks.

Red Eyes art in Strahd Must Die

The world itself is shrouded in mist, hiding traumatized denizens and the forces that put the fear of Strahd in them.  Finally, Strahd himself appears as a Tier 4 Solo, with a Daggered Heart, Bloody Blades, and a frightful final form. All of these story and mechanics are portrayed through unsettling silhouettes, eyes glowing against a form shrouded in shadows.

As somebody who has a spiel ready going from DnD classes to Daggerheart's, zines like these are a godsend. I love bringing players into new TTRPGs, and Daggerheart's one of those systems that make it easy. As the homebrew scene grows, I expect even more iconic DnD adventures to make the jump.

You can check out Strahd Must Die on itch.io!

The Wargamer Discord is home to many of Strahd's nemeses, so find your fellow vampire hunters over yonder.

Gab is a naturally playful and talkative writer with a particular interest in D&D, Warhammer 40k, and indie tabletop games. They adore the chance to write about these things every chance they get, be it for Wargamer, their personal blog, Dicebreaker, or ScreenRant. (They/Them)