Viva La Dirt League apologizes after using AI thumbnails on Critical Role's DnD streaming service

The use of generative AI instead of human-crafted art remains a controversial topic in the Dungeons and Dragons scene. With the community's embrace of artists, many of whom make their living off D&D projects, the backlash against generative AI comes as no surprise. The issue becomes even more worrisome when the biggest names in tabletop get caught accidentally using AI-generated images.

Just this week, fans caught a Critical Role-backed production using AI-generated thumbnails for their videos.

u/drowtiefling on Reddit stumbled upon Viva La Dirt League's Daggerheart: Azerim series on Critical Role's streaming platform, Beacon. The user noticed the distinct look of hypersaturated sterile details indicative of generative AI in the series' thumbnails. The user's suspicions were affirmed when the social media manager for Viva La Dirt League thanked them for the alert and confirmed the thumbnails would be changed in the thread's top comment.

Wargamer reached out to Critical Role for a statement, and this was the company's response:

"Critical Role and Beacon do not use generative AI to create official artwork or thumbnails. We also require partners who provide creative assets to follow that same standard. With the rapid advancements of AI, we are constantly evolving our review processes and are addressing missteps with our partners directly. We appreciate the swift response from the VLDL team to ensure it won't happen again."

While all's well that ends well, generative AI is no longer an uncommon sight in the industry. Whether it's indie Kickstarter campaigns who claim an inability to afford artists or rushed thumbnails overlooked by podcast editors, AI-generated imagery has left a stain of mediocrity on the space. Thankfully, the vast majority of D&D players are vehemently against generative AI.

Such is their disdain that Wizards of the Coast CEO Chris Cocks said the reason official artists don't use AI for D&D is because audiences don't want it. This is why all the products on D&D release schedule contain zero AI-generated assets. Still, that forbidden door remains closed, but not locked. After all, Cocks remains open to the idea, himself an avid user of AI and openly championing for its potential.

Let's hope that "potential" remains hidden forever.

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