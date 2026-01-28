Mythic Games hands Darkest Dungeon board game files to disappointed backers, six years after promised delivery date

Red Hook Studios, publisher of the hit videogame Darkest Dungeon, shared an update on its official board game on January 27. "At this point, Mythic Games is no longer able to manufacture or deliver the Darkest Dungeon board game", Red Hook says on its official website. Red Hook has now given its blessing for Mythic Games to share its project files with fans that backed the failed crowdfunder.

The Darkest Dungeon board game originally raised over $5 million on Kickstarter, and its estimated fulfillment date was November 2020. However, by July 2022, Mythic Games had asked backers for additional funds to deliver the game. Rising prices were attributed to the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russo-Ukraine war.

The first wave of Darkest Dungeon board games reached backers, but the second wave never arrived. Mythic Games was subject to immense criticism for failing to deliver not only Darkest Dungeon, but its 6: Siege board game and three other unfulfilled Kickstarter projects. Mythic Games finally went into liquidation in October 2025.

"We put our trust in Mythic Games to deliver on their promises and uphold the Darkest Dungeon name", Red Hook says. "We won't mince words, their collapse and inability to fulfill Wave 2 orders is an enormously disappointing development and we know it deeply affects many Darkest Dungeon fans."

A Mythic Games employee apparently contacted Red Hook for permission to share the copyrighted material found in the board game's files. With permission secured, "all backers should have now received an email from the board game campaign which outlines the situation". "This email also contains a link to all game files, including files of the rules, 3D models and more, for you to download."

"We understand that nothing can replace the experience of receiving the full board game", Red Hook's post says. "Unfortunately, Red Hook has neither the board game manufacturing expertise nor have we had the ability to divert funds of the scale required to remove whatever obstacles Mythic has faced without endangering our own operations." "We only hope that this final gesture can be a silver lining in an otherwise disappointing situation."

