If you need a DnD palette cleanser, this wild west TTRPG is 93% off

In a hobby filled with dastardly dungeons and high-falutin' dragons, Deadlands: The Weird West Roleplaying Game twists the formula by bringing fantasy to the Wild West. The Deadlands Megabundle features 85 books for a colossal 93% off. Let me tell ya, pardner, playing through these books makes Red Dead Redemption look like a Wild West-themed merry-go-round in comparison.

Those who want to take a break from Dungeons and Dragons will love the wild and wacky west that Deadlands: Reloaded has to offer. The game primarily uses the Savage Worlds rules, a fittingly fast ruleset for the setting. A more detailed breakdown of the rules can be perused in the Player's Guide. Unlike traditional DnD classes, Deadlands features era-appropriate classes such as County Sheriff, Cattle Wrangler, Prospector, and, of course, Gunslinger.

That said, DnD and Deadlands differ in how they handle playable characters. Instead of classes defining characters, Deadlands lets characters define the classes. If anything, it's more like DnD backgrounds. Through experience and a loose creation system, characters will pick up talents and knowledge. These will form the basis of who they are. Knowing who you are in a weird world like Deadlands is crucial for survival.

Deadlands also asks important questions like "How badass would the cast of Tombstone be if some of them could cast spells?" The answer is "very", and you can experience some of that awesomeness through 'The Stone and Hard Place – The Tombstone Seven Archetypes' book. These pre-made characters are a homage to the cast of the classic Western story, perfect for fans of the genre.

A fantastic first adventure for these ragtag heroes lies in "A Tale of Two Killers," featuring mystery, murder, and a whole lot of terrifying undead. If you're looking for something even more fast-paced, "Murder on the Hellstromme Express" puts the players on a speeding train to the heart of Kansas. Only, the train is filled with mad scientists, who are all trying to test out their diabolical inventions on the passengers. This is why commuting sucks.

Here are some other books to wrangle from the Deadlands Megabundle:

Deadlands Reloaded: Marshal's Handbook Explorer's Edition

Deadlands Reloaded: 1880 Smith & Robards Catalog

Deadlands Reloaded: The Last Sons

Deadlands Doomtown Reloaded: Showstopper

Deadlands Reloaded: A Fight They'll Never Forget.

The Deadlands Megabundle is only available until Thursday, June 12, 2025. This bundle helps raise money for the American Cancer Society, a non-profit organization seeking the final frontier in the fight against cancer.

