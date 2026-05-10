Grab 34 of Delta Green's terrifying TTRPG books and assets at 96% off

Of the biggest tabletop RPGs in current day, Call of Cthulhu sticks out from the sci-fi wars and fantasy adventures so common in the scene. The game's hyperfocus on the Lovecraftian gives it an undeniable edge for horror. That unique brand of terror is exactly why it has stood the test of time, and the game has grown to include settings of its own. Delta Green, a critically acclaimed sourcebook for Call of Cthulhu, has become so popular as to get its own standalone RPG.

And now, you can grab some of the most disturbing Lovecraftian adventures at an incredible price.

Arc Dream Publishing currently has 34 of the best Delta Green books and assets for $14.99. That's a cosmically high discount of 96% off on Fanatical for some of the best content for one of the best tabletop RPGs ever. As always with Fanatical, there are multiple tiers that give you control over how much you want to get and pay for. If you just want a glimpse into Delta Green for now, you can do so for $1 at the lowest tier.

That particular tier happens to include the most important book for beginners, Delta Green: Need to Know. This includes everything you need to know to run and play your first game of Delta Green. Besides the core rules, it also features six pre-made Agents to play, and the Delta Green operation "Last Things Last." If you're familiar with crime shows such as The Wire, those are the vibes you'll be getting for the first half. Even the darkest crimes need a competent, mundane and professional team to figure stuff out first.

Of course, once you get past those bureaucratic hurdles, the cabin (why is it always a cabin?) becomes a classic tale of Lovecraftian madness. This is not the kind of setting where you can rely on overpowered builds from your DnD classes to get by. Despite being a "starter adventure," Delta Green shows you that being in a position of mortal authority means less than nothing against cosmic horrors beyond comprehension.

Here are some other notable books from the Delta Green Cosmic Horror RPG Collection

Music from a Darkened Room

Meridian

Impossible Landscape

Jack Frost

God's Teeth

You can grab the Delta Green Cosmic Horror RPG Collection on Fanatical here.

If you'd like to find some other Agents for your next game of Delta Green, send some job offers out on the Wargamer Discord!