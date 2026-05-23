Daggerheart descends to demonic depths with this upcoming expansion

Daggerheart smolders along as one of the hottest products on the tabletop market right now. Pushed hard by the team over at Critical Role and designers of famously narrative-centric TTRPGs, Daggerheart was every theater kid's tabletop RPG made manifest. Though not quite "diceless", the rules are light as to let the creativity of players shine. That said, this upcoming homebrew Daggerheart expansion goes somewhere the sun can't touch.

Though it's plenty hot already.

Demonheart is a campaign that takes place in the infernal realm of Hell, along with the fiendish troubles that entails. This 450+ page tome adds new dice, domains, and adventures all centered around themes darker than Tartarus. Given the rules-light nature of Daggerheart, it's the sort of game that benefits greatly from any expansion. Just as DnD books enrich the core game, so too will Daggerheart's soon-to-be) expansive library of homebrew campaigns.

I'm most attracted to the new demonic playstyles available. In a rather comical ratio, there is one new class and a whopping 66 new subclasses. Each of the 9 classes receives 7 new subclasses, each themed around the Seven Deadly Sins. This is where Daggerheart's simplicity shines, in enabling more archetypes without being quite as worried about the mechanical balance of it all.

The other notable addition is the Sin Die, a mechanic that enhances the typical advantage/disadvantage system. Sinful Advantage occurs when a player uses ruthless or cruel means to achieve an action. Meanwhile, Sinful Disadvantage makes righteous actions far more difficult on a conceptual and moral level. As with any classic deal with the devil, it's a balancing act of power and oblivion.

Every one of the best tabletop RPGs, especially in fantasy, have to encroach this fiery underworld at some point. I find it fitting that Daggerheart, a game so deeply inspired by Dungeons and Dragons, would take on flavor that's tried-and-true in their depiction of a painful eternity.

You can support Demonheart on Kickstarter here.

In the meantime, the Wargamer Discord is a haven for all tabletop nerds out there, so why not visit?