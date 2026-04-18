A tactical TTRPG inspired by Chainsaw Man and 90s ultraviolence is coming soon

The fantasy genre of anime has much to thank tabletop RPGs for. You may have noticed how several anime draw upon tropes typically found in Eurocentric fantasy, and there's one culprit: D&D. The 1970s saw a cult following for the classic TTRPG, with the most influential result being Records of Lodoss War. What started as a transcript of a D&D actual play soon became a franchise phenomenon, spawning novels, OVAs, and even its own RPG.

But if you're curious how fantasy settings have changed in Japan, look no further than this upcoming TTRPG.

Night Shift: Devil Division is a tactical action TTRPG built around fast-paced combat and gritty anime goodness. Set in the economic aftermath of the Japanese bubble burst, fear runs rampant in Tokyo, and with it, hordes of devils. You play as operatives tasked with ridding the city of these metaphysical parasites. All this carnage is fueled by a modified version of the Draw Steel engine, one of the best tabletop RPGs of modern times.

But before all the crunchy tactical talk, just look at how gorgeous this game is. I love a TTRPG that knows what it wants to be, and this one wants to be every demon-slaying anime you love. Chainsaw Man, JuJutsu Kaisen, Devil May Cry, and Bleach are just some of the inspirations. It even draws upon non-Japanese works such as Hellboy. Even the game's version of DnD classes draws from archetypes familiar to fans of those works.

Still, don't think it's all just looks. The feel of the gameplay is also inspired by these works. The modified Draw Steel engine enables stylish combat reliant upon Momentum and Adrenaline. Those keywords alone should clue you into how hectic every fight will go in Night Shift: Devil Division. The Devils themselves are also a unique addition, with a sort of Nemesis system that allows you to detain and add them to your squad.

You can support Night Shift: Devil Division on Backerkit here.

Looking for some devil hunting buddies? The Wargamer Discord has plenty of slayers itching for a fight.