Get 93% off this 31-piece PC board games mega bundle, packed with classics

OK, so digital board games aren’t as amazing as the real thing – we’re all about sitting around a real-life table here at Wargamer – but they can still be fantastic, compulsive fun at those times when an IRL games night isn’t on the cards. That’s especially true when you can get a whole bunch of your favorite titles for pocket change – as you can with this ridiculous Humble Bundle, which gets you a bunch of our favorite PC board games, a stack of expansions for each, and several extras besides – for 20 bucks.

The Play for Miracles Humble Bundle includes a pile of 31 keys for PC board games from tabletop port specialist publisher Twin Sails Interactive. What really caught my eye, though, is that they’re not nothing games – the headline titles are real must-plays that’ve previously enjoyed seats in our buyer’s guide to the best board games ever made.

The full Play For Miracles bundle, discounted 93% from the combined price of $276 / £207 to a mere $20 / £15.08, gives you the PC versions of :

Terraforming Mars (+3 DLC packs)

Carcassonne (+5 DLC packs)

A Game of Thrones: The Board Game (+2 DLC packs)

Blood Rage (+3 DLC packs)

Splendor (+3 DLC packs)

Agricola

Isle of Skye

The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game

Besides that, you’ll also get a handful of Twin Sails’ regular PC games, including Survival: Fountain of Youth (with two DLC addons); cozy shop game Innchanted; and platformer Amberial Dreams.

Per usual, there’s an extra cheap version, too: paying just $5/£3.77 still gets you 10 games: Blood Rage, the LOTR Adventure Card Game; Splendor and its addons; Agricola; Isle of Skye; Innchanted; and Amberial Dreams.

As with all Humble Bundles, the profit from your purchase will get split between Humble, Twin Sails, and a nominated charity. In this case, that’s Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, a Salt Lake City, Utah based foundation that raises funds to pay for children’s healthcare services and medical equipment at 170 hospitals across the USA and Canada. So a little slice of your 20 bucks will go to a genuinely good cause.

