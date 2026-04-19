This killer TTRPG app makes D&D amazing to play on your phone

Whether you're a fan of 5e or 3.5e, there's no better time to be a Dungeons and Dragons fan than now. Not only is the fandom the biggest it's ever been, there are countless resources, apps and homebrew for players to dive deep into. While there will always be a special place in my heart for the days of pen and paper, I fully admit I adore blending technology with D&D. There's simply too much cool stuff out there for me to be puritan about how I play my sword n' sorcery games.

And this VTT is an awesome resource for those in-person sessions.

Digital Tabletops VTT is a virtual tabletop specifically designed for play in face-to-face sessions. Unlike the majority of VTTs which tend to focus on the remote play experience, this app is all about maximizing fun in the same room. It's tailormade for use with huge screens such as your fancy 1440p monitor, HD TV, or even a projector. If you're the type who loves lugging around DnD books in person, this app is definitely worth a look.

The latest update is what caught my eye. As per an update on Reddit, the app just got a mobile port for Android devices, and it allows players to move their tokens around and see it reflected in real-time. There's no complex setups needed, just a code and players have their virtual tokens ready for browsing.

The app offers so much customizability for a DM table, from importing any image as a map, dynamic lighting, and hundreds of free assets. Best of all, it is extremely light on hardware, courtesy of the Godot Engine.

Now, don't mistake this for a one-stop shop for all VTT sessions. As a hobbyist, I am the type to see an old monitor and turn it into a dedicated GM map. With this app, that job just got a lot easier. If you're itching to play the best tabletop RPGs in an intuitive and cool way, consider getting this app.

Oh, and it's totally free.

You can check out Digital TableTops VTT on Steam and Google Play.

Want to test out these newfangled RPG tech with some friends? Join us at the Wargamer Discord and geek out over the latest TTRPG happenings.