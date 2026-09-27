The solo TTRPG about surviving an office of dinosaurs is prehysterical

Office work tends to be among the reasons why people throw themselves into the hobby of tabletop RPGs. Even in the most passionate of career paths, there's a certain drudgery on off days that make TTRPGs so enticing. Still, there should be something for those who do love the office and just want a bit more spice beside the water cooler.

And nothing's spicier than dinosaurs.

Dinosaur Office by wyrmturn is a solo journaling RPG where you finish a typical nine-to-five shift, doing all the things that Office Joes, Janes and Jhey/Jhems do. There's just one catch: every single one of your co-workers are dinosaurs. From Kent the Kentrosaurus to Fuki the Fukuiraptor, these loveable dinos are quite entertaining. So long as they think you're a fellow dino. Sure, some of the more fantastical DnD races may stand a chance against these dinosaurs, a base human absolutely doesn't.

The game requires a standard deck of playing cards, a six-sided die, and your trusty journal. A club or spade card is an office task, be that fixing the broken copier or finding whoever stole your stapler. With your luck in this universe, the stapler's probably trapped in amber instead of jelly. The heart and diamond cards represent a dinosaur task, such as clawing open packages or planning a communal tar pit.

A d6 roll will then decide the outcome of these tasks, six being most successful and one very much not. Your chances of surviving a fail are about as good as an Imperial Guardsman in Warhammer 40k 11th edition. The RPG reminds me of fellow one-pager Honey Heist, where much of the comedy comes from the premise and the players' imagination. These game jams are as satisfying as a fossil hunt for finding hidden gems.

You can check out Dinosaur Office for free on itch.io.

If you're wanting some tabletop talk by the water cooler without being a saurian snack, the Wargamer Discord is open to all!