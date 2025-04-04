Join us in Discord for unhinged tabletop chat, big competitions, AMAs, and more!

We’ve been sitting on this one for a while, but it’s time for some exciting news – the Wargamer Discord community is now live and kicking! We’re not content to just report on the latest tabletop games news, review games, share our opinions, and create hobby and gaming guides – we want to build a bustling digital tavern of like-minded nerds to celebrate our hobbies with. And we have big plans for you all. Oh, yes.

Just for starters, if you join the Discord today, you can get involved in:

Dedicated discussions for all your favorite games – Warhammer, DnD, MTG, Pokémon TCG, board games, and Star Wars tabletop games, plus a dedicated gallery for sharing mini painting progress, your latest models, and painting tips.

Four big competitions – Shiny Warhammer, TTRPG, Magic: The Gathering, and board game prizes to be won (if you've got the power). We'll have more running every month – the more, the merrier!

Weekly live hobby hangout sessions with our editor – Wanna chill out and paint minis with yours truly, Wargamer editor Alex Evans? I'll be online Thursdays for Discord members only.

'Meet the team' live chats – we're a lovely bunch, and we want to chat with Wargamer readers about all things tabletop (and maybe what it's like being a professional journalist about them).

Access to our live feed of the best tabletop games deals – Our hobbies tend to be expensive, so Wargamer spends quite a lot of time finding cheap stuff for our readers. The dedicated feed in our Discord will have all our latest deal articles and more, to help out hobby bargain hunters. You can opt out of it, too, if you just want the chats.

As a bonus, the server includes a handy live feed of all our articles, algorithm free – so you can keep up with Wargamer’s expert coverage without needing to stray into the existential terror zone that is modern Social Media, if you don’t want to.

I’m not done – but since you’ve got this far, click here to join for free. You know you want to. BUT that’s not all.

Starting very soon, we’ll be welcoming guest speakers for AMAs from the companies behind your favorite games – giving our Discord members the exclusive chance to hear directly from the designers, developers, and publishers behind the coolest tabletop games in the biz.

And the future holds many wondrous possibilities – we’re dreaming up loads of ideas for live events, ways to host and play tabletop games with you lovely Wargamer readers, community projects, and more. If all that sounds like something you wish, don’t drop on the deck and flop like a fish – join our Discord. It costs nothing. The button is right there. As Sheev Palpatine once said – “do it.”