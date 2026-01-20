Disney Lorcana starts the Pixar train rolling for the next three TCG sets

In a recent press conference, Ravensburger shared details and hints about the next year of Disney Lorcana sets. While we already knew 2026 would be the year Pixar joined the trading card game, with Toy Story characters appearing in Wilds Unknown in the second quarter of 2026, we can now reveal the two sets after that will feature Pixar protagonists as well.

First up though, we have a date for Wilds Unknown, and some exciting Disney Lorcana card spoilers besides. The set is dropping on May 15, with prerelease on May 8. And it's not just Woody and Buzz from Toy Story in this release, we're also getting at least two-fifths of The Incredibles.

Mrs Incredible is the face card for one of the starter decks and Jack-Jack is in there too. The latter is a really fun, high-variance card, activating different abilities depending on what card is on the top of your deck. The other deck has a far less likely duo: Snow White's Evil Queen and Buzz Lightyear.

After that, Q3 brings a new set called Attack of the Vine. This features characters from Monsters Inc, and if you squint and look in the background of that art right there, you'll see the guys from Up are likely to make an appearance as well.

Finally, we don't have a name for the Q4 set, but we do have some artwork, which reveals Coco characters are coming in the last Lorcana set of the year.

Before all this, however, Winterspell releases on February 20. You might be expecting another Elsa, but surprisingly the two Iconic cards include a Pocahontas dressed for the cold weather and a Moana who doesn't seem to have got the memo.

The Moana card has a simple but strong ability which means you'll always be able to increase your resources. Meanwhile, Pocahontas provides powerful protection for your characters, stopping your opponent from challenging for an entire turn.

