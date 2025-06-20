Nab a full Disney Lorcana Archazia's Island booster box for less than $110

If, like me, you're hopelessly in love with Disney Lorcana, the chances are you're constantly looking to improve your decks, dive deeper into Lorcana lore, and maybe scoop some rarer cards for your binders. For all these things, booster packs are the way to go, and at the moment, you can get your hands on 24 boosters - that's 288 cards in total - from the Archazia's Island set for just under 25% off on Amazon.

If you've been a fan of Disney Lorcana for a while, you've probably already picked up the best Disney Lorcana starter decks; you may even have managed to pull some of the rarest and most expensive Lorcana cards. But keeping your decks fresh, fun, and feisty in games means regular injections of new cards - and for that, picking up a full booster box of Archazia's Island, at this discount price, is a very solid buy.

The Archazia's Island boosters are part of the seventh set. To give you context, the eighth set, Reign of Jafar, was only released earlier this month, so until then, this was the most recent expansion.

The Archazia's Island set focuses on animal companionship, most notably with characters from Lady and the Tramp, Bolt, and The Aristocats. I love that you can get Toulouse, Thomas O'Malley, Berlioz, Marie, and Duchess - because everybody wants to be a cat! Plus, I genuinely want to make a cat-themed deck.

Some other standout cards in this set include:

Tamatoa, Happy as a Clam

Iago, Giant Spectral Parrot

Mushu, Majestic Dragon

Aurora, Waking Beauty

Belle, Mechanic Extraordinaire

This set is very much shaped by dual-ink synergy. Dual-ink cards can be very useful indeed, offering you not just more overall flexibility in your deck building options, but also the opportunity to harness unique strengths from across inks. Lady is a perfect example of this - a card that combines the purposeful play style of Amber with the flexible power of Emerald.

With dual-ink cards, you can unlock new abilities that were previously impossible, I for one, love this fresh new take on the game. Yes, alrightt, like so many things in new TCGs, Magic: The Gathering did it first. But we can still celebrate Lorcana growing into new mechanics and ways to play - and this really got kicked up a notch in Archazia's Island!

Unfortunately, we don't know how long this deal will last, so it's best to get it while you still can. At only $109.99 for 288 cards, we recommend heading over to Amazon before it's gone. If you're in the UK, you can get a similar discount from Magic Madhouse.

If you're relatively new to Lorcana and are looking for some tips, head on over to our article on Disney Lorcana rules and how to play - or join us in the Wargamer Discord community to talk strategy! Alternatively, you could dive into a whole new world of TCGs with our list of top recommendations for the best trading card games.