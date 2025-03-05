The magical Disney Lorcana TCG is going stronger than ever, and the seventh set, Archazia’s Island, is almost upon us. Focused on Disney’s friendly variety of pets and animals, Lorcana’s forthcoming expansion puts a focus on characters like Bolt, The Aristocats, and Lady and the Tramp. If you’re looking to make your trip to this newest locale, you can grab a Archazia’s Island Disney Lorcana booster box at a great discount already.

If you’re still scrolling through the best Disney Lorcana starter decks, wondering whether or not to take the plunge into this game, getting booster boxes at this price is honestly an excellent way to start.

As someone who dabbles in a few of the best trading card games – from my beloved Pokemon TCG to Disney Lorcana itself – it’s always exciting to get a bunch of packs to crack at a lower price, especially when it means getting in on the very newest expansion.

Perhaps you’re hoping to pull some of the most expensive Disney Lorcana cards from the upcoming set. Well, I can’t promise that – but there’s no shortage of excellent cards coming up with Archazia’s Island.

Bolt – Superdog [Enchanted] and Tramp – Enterprising Dog [Enchanted] are two pawsome cards on offer and, as a big fan of Big Hero 6, I have to shout out the upcoming Hiro Hamada – Armor Designer [Enchanted] card too. But where in God’s name is Rowlf from The Muppets, Disney? Add him to the game now, you cowards.

Even if you’ve already started learning how to play Disney Lorcana, this is an ideal time to stock up on new cards. The meta for Lorcana has been excellent recently, and Archazia’s Island comes at a brilliant period for the Disney trading card game. Personally, I’m focused on collecting, and I think some of the artwork for the new cards looks absolutely stunning.

If you’re hoping to pick up 24 packs of the expansion arriving later this month, then you can grab the Disney Lorcana Archazia’s Island booster box for just $136.59 on Amazon as a pre-order to arrive on Friday, March 21, 2025. Those in the UK can also get a fantastic deal, with the booster box coming to just £94.99 through Zatu Games.

After picking up this booster box deal, you should take a look at the Disney Lorcana sets that you may have missed out on. Alternatively, make sure you’re up-to-date on all of the Disney Lorcana card types so you can bring your A-game to any matches you may play.