If, like me, you love The Aristocats, Bolt, and Lady and the Tramp, you're in luck, because the Archazia's Island Illumineer's Trove, containing eight Disney Lorcana booster packs as well as plenty of accessories, is now 16% off over at Amazon. Archazia's Island, the eighth Lorcana set, introduces pet-centric cards and game-changing mechanics, all with that whimsical Disney charm.

It's no secret that Disney Lorcana is one of the best trading card games, and the Archazia's Island Illumineer's Trove is a great option for jump-starting your collection, featuring a good number of packs, dice, a lore counter to keep score, and a box to store it all in.

The Archazia's Island Illuminners' Trove contains:

Eight Booster Packs

Seven Card Dividers

One Lore Counter- incredibly useful!

One storage box (The box is always worth something, too!)

Although there is no guarantee you'll be lucky enough to pull some of the rarest and most expensive Lorcana cards, with the 96 cards you'll receive in this trove, you have decent odds on picking up some of the best cards in the set, whether you're seeking loveable characters like Thomas O'Malley and Tramp, or powerful dual-ink cards like Jafar - Newly Crowned and Elsa - Ice Maker.

Here are some of our favorites:

Tamatoa - Happy as a Clam is so shiny- literally, if you pull a holo variant! He offers Sapphire decks item recursion with the Coolest Collection ability, returning up to two items from your discard. At six ink, Tamatoa is a mid-cost, game-swinging play, backed by a sturdy five Willpower. Questing earns you two Lore, and thanks to I'm Beautiful, Baby!, you can play an item for free, turning every quest into a treasure drop.

Iago - Giant Spectral Parrot is a clever addition to any Amethyst deck. The low cost of four ink makes him easy to deploy for mid-game disruption, while his six Willpower and Evasive ability helps him stay put. However, the Vanish keyword makes him vulnerable to actions, while giving you options to bait your opponent into wasting powerful action cards.

Mushu - Majestic Dragon is a protective Ruby and Steel card. His ability, Intimidating and Awe-Inspiring, grants a Resist bonus to any of your characters when they initiate a challenge, reducing incoming damage by two during that exchange. He also rewards board control with Guardian of Lost Souls, which lets you gain two lore whenever one of your characters banishes another in a challenge, turning combat into a lore-generating engine.

We aren't sure when this deal with fly off to Neverland, so pop over to Amazon and get Archazia's Island Illumineer's Trove for $41.89/ £41.38. That's a 16% saving for Amazon US and 17% for Amazon UK.

If you are a huge fan of TCGs, we'd love to hear all about your legendary pulls and epic plays. Why not swing by the Wargamer Discord and share with staff and other fans? You can also check out our guide to Lorcana starter decks, where we've ranked each and every release.