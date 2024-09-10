We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Lorcana’s nautical new set has Chip n’ Dale and Big Hero 6

The next Disney Lorcana set is a mission across the seven seas featuring pirates, inventors, and characters like Chip, Dale and Baymax.

Disney Lorcana Tigger
Disney Lorcana 

Ravensburger has announced the next Disney Lorcana TCG set, Azurite Sea. Featuring boats, boats, and more boats, this seafaring release also brings us the first appearance of plenty of Disney characters, such as Chip n’ Dale’s Rescue Rangers and Baymax and co from Big Hero 6.

The Lorecast livestream today also revealed some new cards from this upcoming Disney Lorcana set, which features Disney characters traversing the Azurite Sea in search of a mysterious Illumineer.

Disney Lorcana cards for Yzma and Pirate Stitch

As well as the ones we’ve already mentioned, new cards include Yzma, Conniving Chemist – an Amber character which can draw you up to three cards if your hand is slim. Pirates and inventors seem to have a pivotal role in the set, with Jim Hawkins letting you fetch the former to your hand and Gadget Hackwrench making the latter cheaper.

There’s also a pirate Stitch who can pull an action out of your discard, and Baymax, who’s cheaper if you have an inventor (it only costs one if that inventor is Hackwrench) and who can heal another character.

Disney Lorcana cards

Azure Sea will be released in select stores on November 15, 2024 and hits mass retail on November 25.

As well as all these details about the new set, the Lorcana guys revealed a speedy new game mode. Named Pack Rush, the idea behind it is that you and a pal each grab two Lorcana packs, shuffle together the cards and play a quickfire game with whatever you opened.

Finally, new tournament dates were confirmed for the upcoming American and European championships. Both are taking place in Disney theme parks. The European Championship is December 7 – 9, 2024 at Disneyland Paris, while the American Championship is at Disneyland Resort, California between January 10 – 12, 2025.

