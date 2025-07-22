If you'd like more Rescue Rangers or Big Hero 6 characters in your Disney Lorcana deck, now's the perfect time to pick up an Azurite Sea booster box. The 24-pack product is currently 29% off at Amazon. That's 288 cards of swashbuckling, high-sea sailing, Mickey Mouse as a pirate, Disney magic, but only if you're quick.

Whether you're learning the Disney Lorcana rules, taking one of the best Lorcana Starter Decks and beefing it up, or building a deck from scratch, there's nothing quite like opening 24 Disney Lorcana packs off the bounce. The Azurite Sea expansion may be the sixth set out of an available eight, but this set is packed with many powerful treasures, and with a delightful 29% saving, it's even harder to resist.

Like many things in life, this deal won't last forever, so it's best to head over to Amazon and grab your 24-pack booster box of Disney Lorcana: Azurite Sea for $102.94 while it's still available. And as with all things uncertain, the cards you'll pull are a mystery, but the thrill of cracking open each pack is guaranteed.

If you're looking to expand your Ruby deck, Maui - Half-Shark is a powerful addition. With seven strength and five willpower, he's built for aggressive plays. His Evasive ability means only other Evasive characters can challenge him, giving him freedom to strike broadly. When he challenges, you may return an action card from your discard pile to your hand, and whenever you play an action, you gain 1 lore.

These effects make Maui a strategic engine for recycling plays and racking up lore well worth the six ink cost. Thankfully, it's great and it's not in that forsaken Disney Lorcana banlist.

Sail the Azurite Sea is a cracking action card for Sapphire decks, especially since it's cheap, setting you back only two ink. It lets you place an additional card from your hand into your inkwell face down and draw one card, making it perfect for quickly stacking resources to summon heavy hitters.

Pair it with our pal Maui from above, and you could reuse this card again and again. It's a smart pick for early-game tempo and mid-game card flow.

Another potential card you could pull is Chip 'n' Dale - Recovery Rangers. This uninkable card thrives in ink-focused Amber decks, utilizing recursion and turning resources into card advantage.

At eight ink, this card is costly; however, the ability Shift five allows you to place it on top of other Chip or Dale cards, reducing the cost by three. The Search and Rescue ability lets you return a character card from your discard pile to your hand whenever you add to your inkwell during your turn. Questing will grant you three lore. With a solid six in both strength and willpower, this card is good end-game material.

If you're curious about the most expensive Lorcana cards in the world, check out our dedicated guide. Or head over to our Wargamer Discord and tell us about your best Disney Lorcana pulls and plays.