Exclusive: Disney Lorcana reveals new cards for Genie, Aladdin, and Abu

Ravensburger has given us an exclusive first look at three cards from the next Disney Lorcana set, Azurite Sea, and it’s time to show them off to you. These reveals span a range of card types and rarities, but all three feature the heroes of Disney’s Aladdin.

First up we have the Legendary card Genie, Wonderful Trickster. This Amethyst card comes with a powerful ability, letting you draw a card each time you play a card. That’s next level good – it would probably be strong in literally any trading card game – but your rewards here are fleeting: at the end of your turn you put all the cards in your hand on the bottom of your deck.

So using this Floodborn genie comes with some major risks. You don’t want to be playing him for seven then passing the turn. If your opponent manages to banish Genie, Wonderful Trickster when you’ve only experienced the downside of the card, you’re going to feel pretty foolish (and probably lose the game). But if he can stick around until your next turn, you’re going to be in a really strong position, able to use all your ink to fire off cards in rapid succession.

Ideally, I’d want to play this character when my hand is almost empty, shifting it on top of another genie for five. Then I’ll hopefully be able to play a cheap action or character and get at least a little value out of Wonderful Trickster before saying a permanent goodbye to my cards.

Secondly, we have another Floodborn character, Aladdin, Intrepid Commander, who’s depicted here in charge of his own ship. This uncommon works well with lots of small, low-cost characters, since when you play him, all your other cards get an extra two strength for the rest of the turn. He’s going to be handy when you need to make some strong challenges, and he has a really cheap shift cost that can help you get him into play surprisingly swiftly.

Finally, we have the action card Thievery. This has a very simple effect: you gain one lore while your opponent loses one. What I’m finding harder to determine is how strong this is. Obviously, if you or your opponent are on nineteen lore, this is game changing, but in other circumstances it won’t feel that impactful.

The card is extremely cheap, however, and is at least inkable, so you can pop it in your inkwell if it’s not going to make the difference. I have a feeling quite a few tight games are going to end with your opponent playing two copies of Thievery out of nowhere.

Azurite Sea is coming out next month, on November 15. For more great content covering Disney Lorcana, check out the most expensive Lorcana cards ever sold, and our picks for the best Disney Lorcana starter decks.