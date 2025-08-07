As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

Exclusive Lorcana card reveal: Circle of Life can resurrect your best character

Check out these new Disney Lorcana cards from the upcoming Fabled set - Circle of Life brings a character back from discard, while the Genie buffs your board.

The card and art for the Disney Lorcana card Circle of Life
Disney Lorcana 

Thanks to Ravensburger, we've got two new Disney Lorcana cards to show off from the upcoming set, Fabled. These exclusive reveals include a new Legendary action and a new Super Rare character, and we reckon both have real potential to see play.

As Fabled is primarily a reprint set, there aren't a huge number of new cards coming, which makes each one that much more exciting. So let's move right along and take a look!

Ever since Lorcana was released and we saw the first song cards, I've seen people asking 'Where's the Circle of Life?' Well, it's here at last. The Elton John classic is always present in any top five Disney song list, so is Circle of Life a top five Lorcana card as well?

The new Fabled Disney Lorcana card Circle of Life.

Well it's certainly got a mighty effect. This action lets you play any character from your discard for free! The 8 ink cost might seem like a major drawback, but because this card has Sing Together, you can exert multiple characters to play it without spending a thing. This could set up an incredible turn where you exert your board to bring something scary back, and still have all your ink left to play another big action or character.

It's probably worth noting now that there's already a hugely popular song deck in the meta - the Amber/Steel Steelsong archetype. This could fit in nicely there, as Ariel, Spectacular Singer and Cinderella, Ballroom Sensation can sing this action card as a duet. It also synergizes very nicely with the big Steel song cards like Beyond the Horizon and Whole New World, which will ensure you have something decent in your discard.

I guess the only downside is that the Steelsong deck doesn't currently run any ultra-costly characters that you'd be desperate to bring back.

The Disney Lorcana card Genie of the Lamp

Onto our other spoiler card, Genie of the Lamp. This four-ink Dreamborn character is going to grant Emerald aggro decks all their wishes. That's because when it's exerted, it gives every other character on your board +2 strength.

That's a pretty massive buff, and since it sticks around as long as Genie's exerted, it not only helps you when you want to clear something off the board, it also makes all your characters a nightmare to challenge.

Like most other Genie cards, Genie of the Lamp has Evasive, making him very hard to get rid of and letting him quest with impunity. This seems like a super annoying card to deal with, and I can see all sorts of places it could work well, from the straightforward Amber/Emerald aggro deck that won first place at Worlds to Chernadog.

Ravensburger recently revealed lots of new information about Fabled and its other upcoming sets at Gen Con.

