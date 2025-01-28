Start playing Disney Lorcana for under $7 with this must-have deal

No matter the trading card game you decide to spend your time (and hard-earned money) on, learning the rules can be a daunting task – something that this excellent Disney Lorcana Gateway Board Game negates. If you’re keen to start collect Disney Lorcana without breaking the bank or your brain – and especially if you’re feeling that Pokémon burn like me – this is a surprisingly brilliant introductory offer – and it’s under $7 right now.

Even if you personally know how to play Disney Lorcana like a professional, there could be a friend or family member who may want to get into the best trading card game. Fortunately, this Disney Lorcana board game is a great way to familiarize yourself with the game and its various rules, thanks to two starting decks and a whole host of accessories.

As more and more expansions come and go, it’s a great idea to start with something small if you’re a newcomer. Cracking open booster boxes is the best way to collect the most expensive Disney Lorcana cards, of course – but they’re not going to teach you the game, and they’ll cost you a pretty penny too.

For newcomers, we recommend spending a very small amount on this Gateway set instead. Don’t pay too much attention to the “board game” in the title – it’s never going to make our buyer’s guide to the best board games in the world – but as an innovative spin on teaching you a TCG, it’s right up there with the Pokemon TCG Battle Academy box.

Right now, you can get the Disney Lorcana Gateway Board Game for just $6.24 at Amazon – a frankly ridiculous 75% off the retail price of $24.99. That’s the cheapest we’ve ever seen it. This will be a great first step into the enchanting world of the official Disney TCG and comes with a bunch of accessories to get you started on your first quest, without spending a small fortune on other goodies and products.

Unfortunately, there’s not a similarly excellent offer for UK customers, but you can still get the board game for just £17.99 at Amazon, and if you’re even somewhat interested in learning the game before collecting the various Disney Lorcana sets, this is the best way possible. It’ll give you a rundown on the various Lorcana card types to look out for and will help you learn how to win in no time.

After picking up this excellent Disney Lorcana deal, we strongly recommend spending some money on the best Disney Lorcana starter decks. This will get you even more cards to play with, and we also suggest finding out the Disney Lorcana ink types, information that will surely come in handy in the future.