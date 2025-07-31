Disney Lorcana Iconic Rares, and new set revealed - all the Gen Con news

Ravensburger had lots to share at Gen Con 2025 today, from new Lorcana set announcements to a sneak peek at the cards coming out shortly. We now have a much stronger picture of what the next three Disney Lorcana releases will look like.

Fabled

For starters, the designers gave full details on the new Iconic cards, Mickey Mouse, Brave Little Prince and Minnie Mouse, Sweetheart Princess. These are the only Iconic cards in the set and have a unique foiling treatment. They're also super strong - Minnie can banish an exerted character every time she quests and Mickey is really flexible - he can be small or big depending on how you play him.

This new Iconic rarity is even scarcer than the sought-after Enchanted cards, so we might soon have two new additions to our most expensive Lorcana cards guide. Fortunately both also appear as regular cards in the Fabled set.

Other Fabled reveals include Enchanted cards for A Goofy Movie, as the Song I2I and the character Powerline both get this treatment. The set also boasts the first cards featuring Dumbo - these have an Evasive theme.

As was already announced, Fabled is mainly a reprint set. Out of 204 cards, just 33 are new, while 171 have been seen before. These new cards are mainly of higher rarities though: 23 are rare or above. There are also 18 enchanted treatments: 12 for the new cards; six for the reprints.

Whispers in the Well

After Fabled comes Whispers in the Well, and we now have a release date. The set is coming November 14, with prerelease events the week before. This set is themed around investigation and mystery, with half-formed glimmers emerging and detectives stepping up to figure out what they're about.

Those detectives include Nick and Judy from Zootopia, making their debut in this set. It's also got the first appearance of characters from Gargoyles, which is rather a surprise!

Judy seems to be with the wrong fox in the Sapphire/Steel starter deck, which also features Robin Hood. The other, Amber/Emerald deck stars Meg from Hercules, and Simba.

2026 Lorcana sets

That's about all the concrete details we received, but we do have the name and first image for the initial set coming up next year, in Q1 2026. Winterspell is its name, and it looks to feature Disney characters in a Winter Wonderland.

And finally, artwork from the Q2 set reveals who the very first Pixar characters in the game may be: it's Woody and Buzz! I gotta know, are the Toy Story cast going to be toy-sized or the same size as the other characters? Will they freeze up when Mickey Mouse enters the room?

Check out the Wargamer Discord to join the conversation, and - if you're check out our guide to the best Lorcana Starter decks.