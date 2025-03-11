Forget Disney Lorcana’s new set, this early booster box has a major discount

When it comes to any trading card game, booster boxes are a big deal – so this Disney Lorcana Into the Inklands sale isn’t one to miss out on. As booster boxes give you more packs at a cheaper rate, they’re a great way to add hundreds of cards to your collection – and by far the most fun (if not the most efficient) way to improve your decks if you’re already a player.

No matter which of the best trading card games you sink your time (and money) into, booster boxes are the bread and butter for any budding collector. It’s no different for Lorcana – and regardless which of the Disney Lorcana sets most tickles your fancy, a booster box is the best way to see your collection flourish.

And if it’s a quarter off the list price, like this bad boy, even better.With brand new set Archazia’s Island just out, older sets are getting discounts – but that just makes them tastier.

Into the Inklands is a sorely underrated set, offering some of the most expensive Disney Lorcana cards available. Ursula – Deceiver Of All #212 makes for a great addition to anyone who loves The Little Mermaid villain, while Peter Pan – Pirate’s Bane #215 sees the Boy Who Wouldn’t Grow Up become a pain for any opponents playing Pirate cards.

Even stepping away from pure monetary value, Into the Inklands is full of excellent cards that’ll be massive improvements over even the best Disney Lorcana starter decks. For example, Jafar – Striking Illusionist and Robin Hood – Champion Of Sherwood are excellent cards for many players and are still highly played to this day, despite plenty of sets coming and going since then.

Buying individual packs can make Disney Lorcana an expensive hobby, so it’s fortunate that this Into the Inklands booster box is now just just $113.14 / £89.99 at Zatu Games – that’s a 25% discount (or 24% in the UK). That means it’s just $4.70 / £3.70 per booster pack – a big deal compared to buying single boosters.

If you’re new to Disney Lorcana, this Into the Inklands sale should be a great opportunity to catch up with those dedicated collectors. Make sure you check out the Disney Lorcana ink types to make sure your knowledge is up to scratch, or find out how to play Disney Lorcana so you can win against other players with ease.