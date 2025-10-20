These $7 Disney Lorcana decks offer discounted entry to the beloved TCG

It can be daunting to start playing a new TCG, especially one with a few expansions under its belt, like Disney Lorcana. Pre-built decks make learning the ropes for simple, and right now, the Disney Store is selling some of the best Disney Lorcana starter decks for just under $7, almost 60% off the regular asking price.

There is an important reason why they're so cheap: all of these decks contain cards from older sets, which are no longer allowed in most official Lorcana tournaments. But if you want to learn how to play Disney Lorcana, collect some beautiful older cards for your collection binders, or want a cheap gift for a youngster, they're still fantastic.

And playing deck against deck in Lorcana can be a lot of fun. The Amethyst and Steel deck from Rise of the Floodborn is a favorite of ours. It's based around the brilliant 'bounce' mechanic that returns cards to your hand - you're hoping to trigger powerful effects each time a card enters or exits the play field. For the price of a booster pack in some other card games, you get a whole deck with an engaging play experience.

While the contents of these decks are fixed, they come with a booster pack with twelve new cards. It's a nice little extra that lets you tinker with the makeup of your decks a bit, and has a tiny chance of containing a super rare Enchanted card - cards with special art and foil treatments that make them the most expensive Lorcana cards.

So, if you've been looking for an easy way to get into one of the best trading card games right now, these Disney Lorcana decks are a steal. If you're already an experienced Illumineer who's more interersted in discounts on booster boxes, we'll post about any Disney Lorcana deals we find in our Wargamer Discord - make sure to join so you're kept in the loop.