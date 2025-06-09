Grab 24 packs of Disney Lorcana Reign of Jafar at a great price right now

It's time for the villains to lead the charge again, with Disney Lorcana's Reign of Jafar finally here. The newest expansion has a strong collection of cards to get your hands on, and if you're keen to fill your binders up with more than 280 cards, you can grab this booster box of the latest set at a great discount, worthy of the grand vizier of Agrabah himself.

We have yet to see if the rare Disney Lorcana cards coming in Reign of Jafar make a lasting impression on either the metagame or the collectors' market, but the latest expansion to the trading card game is a great one. After falling out of love with the newest Pokémon set Destined Rivals, I've poured my attention into Reign of Jafar instead.

Whether you're still learning how to play Disney Lorcana, or you're building out a stunning binder full of your favorite characters, there's a lot to love with the latest expansion. Personally, my favorite card in this Disney Lorcana set is Stitch - Experiment 626 [Enchanted], mainly as my daughter loves the iconic alien.

But there's no shortage of exciting cards, particularly if you've stuck to Disney Lorcana starter decks for some time and want to upgrade. Lilo - Causing an Uproar has the brilliant ability of being played for free if you've done three or more actions in one turn, and I adore the artwork for Mushu - Your Worst Nightmare, an underrated character that brings more love for Ruby Steel-type decks.

It'll be interesting to see if any of these new additions make it into the shadowy depths of the Disney Lorcana banlist in the coming months.

However, if you're keen to add 288 more cards to your growing collection, you can grab the Disney Lorcana Reign of Jafar booster box for just $114.99 / £94.95 at Miniature Market or Magic Madhouse (UK) right now, a lot cheaper than the retail price.

If you find yourself scratching your head over the wording of a card once you're finished cracking packs, we have a helpful guide to Disney Lorcana keywords that should straighten everything out for you. If you're a player you'll know why this is one of the best card games on the market, but even if you're just a collector, the latest set is truly magical (cliché, I know, but it has to be said).

