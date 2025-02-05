Get 24 Disney Lorcana Shimmering Skies packs at a huge saving right now

Shimmering Skies is fairly important in many ways. For one, it’s a beautiful set of amazing Disney characters, and two, it’s a major milestone for Disney Lorcana, celebrating a year since The First Chapter dropped in late 2023. Despite how big of a deal Shimmering Skies is, you can get a booster box full of cards at a huge discount right now.

Whether you’re a newcomer, collector, or someone who knows how to play Disney Lorcana like it’s second nature, grabbing plenty of packs in one great deal is always exciting. Getting a stack of new cards in any of the best trading card games is always hugely beneficial, helping you upgrade your decks, craft new ones, or simply get more of the most expensive Disney Lorcana cards in your binders.

One of the most impressive things about Disney Lorcana is the gorgeous artwork. Lorcana cards pop with color and splendor, and no expansion delivers that in droves like Shimmering Skies. Released in September 2024 as one of the latest Disney Lorcana sets, Shimmering Skies puts a focus on giving its rarer Enchanted cards a bit more vibrancy and lively colors, echoing the eye catching beauty of the more famous rare Pokémon cards.

Considering the recency of the set and how incredible the expansion is, it’s no surprise that I think this deal is a must-have. Right now, you can get the Shimmering Skies booster box for just $106.59 / £91.99 from Amazon and Zatu Games in the US and UK respectively, giving you 24 packs, with 12 cards in each booster.

That’s 26% off if you’re stateside, or a 23% discount for our British friends – an impressive saving where TCG booster boxes are concerned. If you’ve been playing with the best Disney Lorcana starter decks, the reinforcements you get in this booster box should be a welcome change.

As a collector, Shimmering Skies is easily my favorite set so far. Enchanted cards feel truly magical this time around, delivering beautiful art that feels worthy of chasing and collecting. The dark, mysterious vibes of the older sets’ Enchanted cards are not nearly as impressive as Shimmering’s, and if you’ve yet to start your Disney Lorcana journey, this is a great set to dive in with.

If you’ve been on the hunt for some great Disney Lorcana deals, this Shimmering Skies booster box is not one to miss. Make sure you’re in the loop for all of the Disney Lorcana ink types, and learn the Disney Lorcana keywords before you go against friends, family, or other players alike.