Act quick, as this Disney Lorcana booster box just had a huge price cut

The enchanting world of Disney Lorcana continues to surprise and delight us, with plenty of expansions arriving since launch to add more cards for your binders. Recent set Ursula’s Return, arguably one of the best so far, unsurprisingly sees the comeback of the Sea Witch herself – and if you’ve yet to grab some of its Enchanted cards, this Ursula’s Return booster box at a major discount is a bewitching offer.

Whether you’re a TCG gamer who knows how to play Disney Lorcana inside and out, or a collector trying to chase the Enchanted Lorcana cards, booster boxes can go a long way to growing your collection. Offering plenty of packs with a huge variety of cards, Disney Lorcana’s beautiful artwork tag-teams with innovative, smooth gameplay to win its place in our list of the best trading card games.

It’s those stunning card arts that make Ursula’s Return one of our favorite Lorcana sets, with the May 2024 release adding some of the game’s most eye catching rares. It’s no surprise that Ursula’s Return’s various Enchanted cards make for some of the most expensive Lorcana cards available, with the likes of Ariel – Sonic Warrior and Anna – True-Hearted fetching upwards of $200 and $85 respectively.

The excellence of this expansion leads me to conclude that the Disney Lorcana Ursula’s Return booster box is a must-have in general – but right now, you can get it at a huge discount on both Amazon US and Zatu Games in the UK. For $95.99 / £91.95, you’re getting 24 booster packs, with 12 cards each, giving you a massive 288 cards to add to your collection.

That could go a long way towards helping you collect all of those coveted Enchanted cards, making those valuable additions a little more attainable. Even if you’re not a seasoned player, you don’t have a stack of decks, and don’t know all the Disney Lorcana card types by heart, collecting the biggest chase cards of any TCG is a great experience – even if you’re solely in it for the artwork.

If you’re looking to add to your growing library, this Disney Lorcana Ursula’s Return booster box is an easy purchase at a discount. If you have yet to play against other players, make sure to find out the best Disney Lorcana starter decks to get you… well, started. Also, if this is your first time collecting Lorcana, make sure you find out about all of the Disney Lorcana ink types beforehand.