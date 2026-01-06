Get 288 Disney Lorcana cards at $30 discount in this Whispers in the Well booster box deal

When it comes to Disney Lorcana, the Whispers in the Well expansion might be one of my personal favorites. Not only does it offer beautiful artwork, with two new Iconic cards in the mix to really give you something to chase, but the exciting new 'Boost' mechanic adds a whole layer of strategy to the TCG. Whispers in the Well cements itself as one of the greatest sets of Lorcana, capping off 2025 with a banger, and you can grab a booster box full of packs at a discount right now.

A monumental milestone among the Disney Lorcana sets so far, Whispers in the Well marks the TCG's 10th expansion, finally seeing it enter double digits. Admittedly, some prior expansions have let go of the magic (the previous release, Fabled, comes to mind), but Whispers in the Well isn't just a return to form for Disney Lorcana - instead, it's a brilliantly crafted entry.

There are clear iconic faces to be found and collected in Whispers of the Well, as well as lesser-known but still charming characters from Black Cauldron and Legends of Sleepy Hollow. For every Nick Wilde and Ariel, there's a The Horned King. Well, that's not particularly true - the more familiar, beloved Disney characters pop up more often, but there's no shortage of underrated cards to pull.

Hades - Looking for a Deal [Iconic Holo] #242 is the set's main chase, highlighting Hercules' main villain in iconic blue and purple hues, celebrating the 1997 film's antagonist in the shadowy glory he deserves. However, if you're a hero fan more than a villain enjoyer (or boring, as I like to call it), there's also the stunning Ariel - Ethereal Voice [Iconic Holo] #241, with The Little Mermaid singing, glowing amid the dark background.

The Boost mechanic makes it an especially worthy set if you're a competitive player (or enjoy the casual matches between friends). Letting you pay a set amount of Ink in order to boost stats or unlock new abilities adds more strategy to an already varied game. While it can feel daunting to learn a new keyword, it also adds to the fun, allowing you to mess with your decks and forcing you to adjust your existing cards to hopefully win each match.

If you're looking to grab 24 packs of collectible goodness, you can grab the Disney Lorcana Whispers in the Well booster box for just $113.99 from Amazon. That's $30 below retail price for the latest expansion, and considering that's 288 chances at scoring those new Iconic cards, it's an excellent discount.

