No one (stops) fights like Gaston's new Disney Lorcana card

Ravensburger has revealed new cards from the upcoming Disney Lorcana set Whispers in the Well. Along with a new whisper character type and boost mechanic, we got to see the set's two cards at the new Iconic rarity, one featuring the Little Mermaid's Ariel, the other Hercules' Hades. There's also a two-ink Gaston card, which appears to be very powerful indeed.

This card, Gaston, Frightful Bully, is a non-inkable two drop with solid stats. But more importantly, he showcases the brand new boost ability. Many cards in Whispers in the Well have this mechanic, which allows a player to pay an extra ink cost to tuck a card under your character and activate a new, more powerful ability. It's an extra lever that allows Lorcana's designers to put dangerous effects on scarily cheap cards.

Gaston's boost effect, Take That, can essentially lock down an opposing character. When Gaston quests you pick another character, and then that character has to quest next turn and is unable to challenge.

This is great for protecting your board by locking down powerful challengers, and it can even be used to maneuver irritating pieces into a position where you can challenge and remove them yourself.

As well as the new Gaston, Whispers in the Well has two Iconic cards, just like Fabled, and Ravensburger has revealed this will be the norm for every set going forwards. These Iconics, almost certain to be the most expensive Lorcana cards in the set, are Hades, Looking for a Deal and Ariel, Ethereal Voice.

The new Hades has a cool effect that gives your opponent a difficult choice. They can either lose a character of your choice or let you draw two cards. Either way, you're well ahead. Meanwhile, Ariel has a very cheap boost ability that starts you drawing cards whenever you play a song.

Whispers in the Well has plenty of other interesting features, from retro characters from The Black Cauldron and Gargoyles to a detective subtheme and whisper cards that have art that fades at the edges with a neat weathered paper effect.

After that, we now have a release date for Winterspell: it's coming February 13, 2026. The second set of 2026 holds a boxful of Toy Story characters crossing treacherous terrain. We now have a name for the set: Wilds Unknown.

If you're a new Disney Lorcana fan looking to get into the game, check out our ranking of every Disney Lorcana starter deck on the market. Or come join the conversation at the Wargamer Discord and talk TCGs, board games and more.